NATO making more deployments in east after Russian invasion

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - NATO leaders said on Friday they were deploying more troops to eastern Europe after Russia invaded Ukraine, saying that Moscow had lied about its intentions.

"No one should be fooled by the Russian government's barrage of lies," the 30 leaders said in a joint statement after a virtual summit chaired by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We are now making significant additional defensive deployments of forces to the eastern part of the alliance," the statement said, without giving more details.

Reporting by Robin Emmott

