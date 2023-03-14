NATO member Slovakia getting SAMP/T air defence system from Italy















March 14 (Reuters) - Italy is deploying the SAMP/T-MAMBA air defence system in Slovakia, replacing a U.S. Patriot system in one of NATO's eastern flank members, Slovakia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The system, with more than 100 pieces of equipment, will be operated by up 150 Italian armed forces members, and the battery rotation will ensure "continuity of the strengthening Slovakia's air defences", the ministry said.

"I see this deployment as strong and unequivocal proof of the readiness and willingness of NATO member states to ensure our common defence and security," Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said in a statement.

The ministry said last month that Germany would donate two close-range MANTIS air defence systems.

Slovakia boosted its air defences with the help of several Patriot systems operated by NATO allies after donating its ageing S-300 system to Ukraine last year.

