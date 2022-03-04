Skip to main content
NATO must adjust after Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Romania

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivers a speech at a news conference held at a military airbase in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, February 11, 2022. Inquam Photos/via REUTERS

March 4 (Reuters) - NATO must adapt military posture at its eastern flank to new reality after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday, without spelling out if he wanted permanent presence of allied troops there.

"We have to adapt the posture to the reality, which shows that the Russians troops are in Ukraine and in Belarus, so we need to rethink everything," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Romania will increase its defence spending to 2.5% from 2% of GDP starting with the next fiscal year, he added.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Bart Meijjer, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

