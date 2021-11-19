NATO offers further help to allies in Belarus migrant crisis - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg poses for a picture during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - NATO is ready to further support allies affected by the Belarus migrant crisis, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, calling the situation on the border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia deeply concerning.

"We remain vigilant and stand ready to further help our allies," Stoltenberg told reporters on a visit to Berlin.

"Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko's regime's use of vulnerable people as a means to put pressure on other countries is cynical and inhumane. NATO stands in full solidarity with all affected allies."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt

