NATO says F-16 training for Ukrainians does not make it a party to the conflict

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits Ramstein U.S. Air Base
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits Ramstein U.S. Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023. REUTERS/Heiko Becker/File Photo

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - Training Ukrainian pilots in flying U.S.-built F-16 fighter jets does not make NATO a party to the conflict, the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine has the right of self-defence...We help Ukraine to uphold that right," he told reporters. "That doesn't make NATO and NATO allies a party to the conflict."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Andrew Gray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next