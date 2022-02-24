NATO to take additional deterrence measures after Russian attack - statement

Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Feb 24 (Reuters) - NATO will take additional steps to strengthen the alliance's deterrence and defence after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, the alliance said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, we have held consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty," NATO said after a meeting of the alliance's ambassadors in Brussels.

"We have decided, in line with our defensive planning to protect all allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defence across the alliance. Our measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Robin Emmott Editing by John Chalmers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.