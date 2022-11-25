NATO will not back down but continue supporting Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - NATO will not let down in its support of Ukraine and also ramp up non-lethal aid for the country, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down," he told reporters in Brussels ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting of the alliance in Bucharest next week.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Bart Meijer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks