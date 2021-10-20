Skip to main content

Europe

NATO will still seek channels with Russia despite spy dispute

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance would still need to talk to Russia after Moscow suspended its diplomatic mission to the alliance. read more

"The relationship between NATO and Russia is now at the lowest point since the end of the Cold War. For us, that's actually not an argument against dialogue," Stoltenberg told a news conference.

