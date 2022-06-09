NATO's Stoltenberg diagnosed with shingles, working from home -official

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been diagnosed with shingles and will therefore hold talks scheduled in Germany and Romania only remotely, a NATO official said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General will conduct his planned visit to Germany (and Romania) remotely rather than in person," the official told Reuters. "He has been diagnosed with shingles, which can occur after COVID-19, and is working from home."

Stoltenberg tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-May.

At the time, he was showing mild symptoms and working from home, according to a spokesperson for the Western military alliance.

Stoltenberg had been set to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Thursday and attend a meeting with the leaders of Romania, Poland and Hungary in Bucharest on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.