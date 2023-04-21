NATO's Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine to eventually join alliance















RAMSTEIN, Germany, April 21 (Reuters) - All NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance but the main focus now is to ensure the country prevails against Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine defence contact group at Ramstein air base in Germany, he also told reporters that, once the war in Ukraine ends, Kyiv must have "the deterrence to prevent new attacks".

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten, editing by Mark Heinrich











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.