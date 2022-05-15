1 minute read
NATO's Stoltenberg says Russia's Ukraine offensive not going to plan
BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - Russia's offensive in Ukraine is failing and its operation in the Donbass region has stalled, NATO's secretary general said on Sunday.
"Russia's war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned. They failed to take Kyiv," Jens Stoltenberg told reporters by video link. "They are pulling back from Kharkiv and their major offensive in Donbass has stalled."
Reporting by John Irish, Sabine Siebold, Humeyra Pamuk, Riham Alkoussa
