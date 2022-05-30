NATO's support for Ukraine is unbreakable, Spain's PM Sanchez says

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a ceremony to commemorate Spain's accession to NATO in 1982 at the Royal Theatre in Madrid, Spain, May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID, May 30 (Reuters) - NATO's support for Ukraine is unbreakable and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not reach his objectives in the country that Russia invaded on Feb. 24, Spanish Primer Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

"Supporting Ukraine with determination is the only way to ensure that the Europe and the world we have built has a certain future," he told an event marking Spain's 40th anniversary as part of the alliance.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Inti Landauro. Writing by Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.