NATO's support to Ukraine makes a difference on battlefield -Stoltenberg

[1/2] NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a statement on the day of a NATO Defence Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman















BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - NATO's support for Ukraine is making a difference on the battlefield, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday, as Ukraine embarks on its counteroffensive against Russia.

"The support NATO allies have been giving Ukraine now for many, many months actually makes a difference on the battlefield," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Andrew Gray, Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.