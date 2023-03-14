NATO's top military commander briefed allies on Black Sea incident -official















BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - NATO's top military commander has informed allies about an incident over the Black Sea involving a Russian fighter jet and a U.S. military drone, a NATO official said on Tuesday.

"General (Christopher) Cavoli has briefed NATO allies on the incident today," the official told Reuters.

The U.S. air force said a Russian Su-27 fighter jet had struck the propeller of the "Reaper" surveillance drone on Tuesday, causing it to crash into the Black Sea in an incident condemned as "reckless" by the U.S. military.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout











