Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeNavalny's spokeswoman Yarmysh detained near house before protests, says lawyer

Reuters
1 minute read

Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, waits outside a hospital, where Navalny receives medical treatment in Omsk, Russia August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was detained near her house, her lawyer said on Wednesday, ahead of protests planned across Russia over Navalny's deteriorating health in prison.

Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol was detained earlier on Wednesday, hours before President Vladimir Putin will deliver a state-of-the-nation speech to Russians. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 8:25 AM UTCHow a WHO push for global vaccines needled Europe

Last April, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added Europe to a global effort to ensure equitable access to a vaccine, which she said would be deployed "to every single corner of the world."

EuropeUkraine leader signs law to call up reservists for military service
EuropeEU clinches deal on climate law, tougher 2030 emissions goal
EuropeRomania's coalition ends deadlock, to name new health minister
EuropeEU regulator backs J&J shot, finds possible link to clots