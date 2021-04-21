EuropeNavalny's spokeswoman Yarmysh detained near house before protests, says lawyer
1 minute read
Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was detained near her house, her lawyer said on Wednesday, ahead of protests planned across Russia over Navalny's deteriorating health in prison.
Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol was detained earlier on Wednesday, hours before President Vladimir Putin will deliver a state-of-the-nation speech to Russians. read more
