Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, waits outside a hospital, where Navalny receives medical treatment in Omsk, Russia August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was detained near her house, her lawyer said on Wednesday, ahead of protests planned across Russia over Navalny's deteriorating health in prison.

Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol was detained earlier on Wednesday, hours before President Vladimir Putin will deliver a state-of-the-nation speech to Russians. read more

