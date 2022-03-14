1 minute read
Nearly 147,000 refugees from Ukraine registered in Germany -interior min
BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Nearly 147,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have registered in Germany so far, said an interior ministry spokesperson on Monday.
The spokesperson told a regular news conference that 146,998 people had registered so far and added that the actual number of refugees currently in Germany could be much higher.
Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle
