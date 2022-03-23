1 minute read
Nearly 239,000 refugees from Ukraine in Germany so far -interior min
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Nearly 239,000 refugees from Ukraine have been recorded in Germany so far, the German Interior Ministry said.
Federal police said 238,932 people - mostly women, children and the elderly - have arrived from Ukraine as of Wednesday, according to the ministry.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.