Nearly 239,000 refugees from Ukraine in Germany so far -interior min

Refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine arrive in Goerlitz via Poland, on their way to Leipzig, at the central station in Goerlitz, Germany, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Nearly 239,000 refugees from Ukraine have been recorded in Germany so far, the German Interior Ministry said.

Federal police said 238,932 people - mostly women, children and the elderly - have arrived from Ukraine as of Wednesday, according to the ministry.

Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle

