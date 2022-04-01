Nearly 300,000 refugees from Ukraine recorded in Germany

People fleeing from Ukraine eat and get some rest at a welcome centre upon their arrival at Berlin's Hauptbahnhof central station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, April 1 (Reuters) - Almost 300,000 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Germany as of Friday, according to Germany's Interior Ministry.

The ministry, citing figures from the federal police, said 294,508 refugees have been recorded so far and most of them are women, children or the elderly.

Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska

