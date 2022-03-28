Nearly 5,000 people killed in siege of Ukraine's Mariupol - mayor's office

Destroyed cars are seen in front of an apartment building which was damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 28 (Reuters) - Nearly 5,000 people have been killed in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol since Russian forces laid siege to it, a spokesperson for the city mayor said on Monday.

The spokesperson quoted data from the mayor's office that said about 90% of buildings in Mariupol had been damaged and about 40% had been destroyed.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

