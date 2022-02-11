Netherlands advises Dutch citizens to leave Ukraine -BNR News Radio

AMSTERDAM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Dutch government has advised Dutch citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible due to the security situation, the Dutch radio broadcaster BNR said on Friday, citing the Dutch ambassador in Ukraine.

The Netherlands will move its diplomatic post from Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine, BNR said.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kevin Liffey

