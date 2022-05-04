Netherlands assessing whether to supply more heavy weapons to Ukraine - PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talks during a joint news conference with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi government's office, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2022. Gregorio Borgia/Pool via REUTERS

AMSTERDAM, May 4 (Reuters) - Dutch PM Mark Rutte said on Wednesday that the Netherlands is assessing whether it can join among others Germany, Belgium and the UK to supply more heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Rutte said this after a phone call with Ukranian President Volodimir Zelenskyy during which he praised Ukraine's steadfastness in the battle against Russia for the Donbas region. "The Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine's fight to defend democracy and sovereignty, in the short and long term," he wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout

