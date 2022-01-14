Netherlands to ease coronavirus restrictions despite new wave of infections

A general view of a largely deserted Dutch urban centre is seen as the country enters into its third day of lockdown, in Den Bosch, Netherlands December 21, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands will be eased as of Saturday, despite a record number of infections due to the Omicron variant, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

Non-essential stores, hairdressers, beauty salons and other service providers will be allowed to reopen under strict conditions until 5 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) for the first time since mid-December.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.