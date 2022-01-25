Netherlands to further ease COVID curbs despite record infections

A general view of a largely deserted Dutch urban centre is seen as the country enters into its third day of lockdown, in Den Bosch, Netherlands December 21, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

THE HAGUE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Dutch government will further ease COVID-19 restrictions despite record numbers of coronavirus infections, with restaurants, bars and theatres allowed to re-open starting Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

The Dutch government followed advice from its panel of health experts who on Monday said it was supporting the limited reopening of bars, restaurants and theatres that have been closed since mid-December.

