Netherlands to provide "limited number" of howitzers to Ukraine -ANP
AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - The Dutch government will provide a "limited number" of armoured howitzers to Ukraine to support its war effort, ANP news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Dutch defence minister.
The howitzers, described as among the most powerful the Dutch army has, are to be delivered in cooperation with Germany, which will provide training and munitions, the report said.
Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kevin Liffey
