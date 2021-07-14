Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Netherlands to reimpose work-from-home as infections soar - Rutte

2 minute read

People walk past restaurants and bars as the Netherlands battles to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amsterdam, Netherlands October 14 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM, July 14 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will reimpose work-from-home guidelines due to soaring COVID-19 infections, just weeks after lifting them, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told parliament on Wednesday.

Last Friday, the Netherlands reintroduced restrictions on bars, restaurants and nightclubs to stop a spate of infections among young adults, just two weeks after most lockdown measures were lifted as cases were falling. read more

The recommendation to work from home is not compulsory and applies only to people who can do so.

Most lockdown measures were lifted on June 26, as an accelerated rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations drove infections sharply down.

Parliament was recalled from summer vacation for a special debate on a six-fold jump in infections, which on Wednesday rose above 10,000 in 24 hours for the first time in half a year.

"We are returning to the old advice," Rutte was quoted by news portal NU.nl as telling lawmakers on Wednesday.

The Dutch government has cancelled all multi-day festivals and events with large crowds as part of the curbs being imposed until Aug. 14.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 4:18 PM UTCTwo decades after 9/11, British spies turn focus back to Russia and China

Britain's top domestic spymaster cautioned citizens on Wednesday to treat the threat of spying from Russia, China and Iran with as much vigilance as terrorism, in a shift of focus back to counter-espionage nearly two decades after the 9/11 attacks.

EuropeMasks to remain mandatory on London transport after national rule easing
EuropePope Francis returns to Vatican for rest after intestinal surgery
EuropeProtests in France against COVID-19 'health pass' rules
EuropeBosnia's intelligence chief arrested over forged diploma accusations

Bosnian police on Wednesday arrested the country's intelligence chief on accusations of money laundering and abusing his office to forge university diplomas, police and prosecutors said.