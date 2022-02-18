Netherlands to send military equipment to Ukraine -government

AMSTERDAM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Netherlands plans to send military equipment to Ukraine, including rifles, ammunition, radar systems and mine-detecting robots, the government said on Friday.

"We continue to aim for a diplomatic solution", Foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra said. "But at the same time Ukraine must be able to defend itself against a possible Russian attack."

Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by John Stonestreet

