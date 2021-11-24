Netherlands set to impose stricter COVID-19 regime by Friday

People walk past restaurants and bars as the Netherlands battles to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amsterdam, Netherlands October 14 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Dutch government will announce on Friday new measures to fight a record surge in coronavirus infections, as hospitals struggle to deal with the wave of COVID-19 cases, health minister Hugo de Jonge said.

"The infection rate is higher than ever before", De Jonge said in a letter to parliament on Wednesday. "Hospital admissions keep exceeding expectations and we have not seen the worst yet."

Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens

