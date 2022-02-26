Netherlands to supply anti-tank weapons to Ukraine - DefenCe Ministry

AMSTERDAM, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will send anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

The Dutch government will supply 50 Panzerfaust-3 anti-tank weapons and 400 rockets, the ministry said in a letter to parliament.

The Netherlands is also jointly considering with Germany sending a Patriot air defence system to a NATO battle group in Slovakia, it said.

