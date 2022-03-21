1 minute read
Neutral Ireland sees 'good chance' of involvement in new EU force -RTE
DUBLIN, March 21 (Reuters) - There is a good chance that Ireland will be involved in the European Union's rapid reaction force despite its tradition of military neutrality, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was quoted as saying on Monday by state broadcaster RTE.
"As regards a rapid reaction force, yes, I think there's a good chance that we'll be involved in that," Coveney was quoted as saying when asked about the force, which is due to be operational by 2025.
Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.