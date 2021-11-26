New coronavirus variant not yet detected in Germany - govt

The COVID-19 "Vaccination-Express" (Impfexpress) train tours through the city in Frankfurt, Germany, October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has not yet been found in Germany but has likely spread to more countries than has so far been detected, according to an interior ministry report seen by Reuters.

It was unclear whether vaccines were less effective on the new variant or whether it made people more ill, according to the report.

"The mutation profile suggests however that we seriously have to consider the possibility that vaccines may not be as effective," it read.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Sarah Marsh, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.