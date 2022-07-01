New Czech central bank governor says reducing inflation is priority

PRAGUE, July 1 (Reuters) - Reducing inflation will be the Czech central bank's priority, new Governor Ales Michl said in a statement on Friday, starting his six-year term at the helm of the bank.

"The priority will be to reduce inflation," Michl said in a statement issued on his first day in office.

"We will continue to pursue price stability, that is to maintain low and stable inflation, by targeting inflation."

Michl resisted all steps in the bank's campaign of tightening interest rates over the past year, which brought the main repo rate to 7% last month from 0.25% a year ago.

Michl did not reveal any concrete views on the next course of policy in the statement.

Upon his appointment in May, he said he expected to propose rate stability for some time at the first monetary policy meeting of the bank's board, due on Aug. 4.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka

