New Czech centre-right government wins confidence vote in parliament

Leader of Civic Democratic Party (ODS) and Together (SPOLU) coalition candidate for prime minister Petr Fiala attends the last radio debate before the country's parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

PRAGUE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The new Czech centre-right government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala won a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on Thursday, taking over the central European country amid a fresh rise in coronavirus cases, an inflation spike, a deep fiscal gap and challenges from Europe's green transition.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Chris Reese

