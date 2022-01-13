Europe
New Czech centre-right government wins confidence vote in parliament
1 minute read
PRAGUE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The new Czech centre-right government of Prime Minister Petr Fiala won a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on Thursday, taking over the central European country amid a fresh rise in coronavirus cases, an inflation spike, a deep fiscal gap and challenges from Europe's green transition.
Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.