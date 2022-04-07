New EU sanctions on Russia could be agreed Thursday or Friday, Borrell says

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends a news conference after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, April 7 (Reuters) - A fifth round of European Union sanctions on Russia, including a ban on coal imports, could be agreed by the bloc on Thursday or on Friday, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said.

"Maybe this afternoon, or tomorrow at the latest," he told reporters as he arrived at a NATO meeting.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Jason Neely

