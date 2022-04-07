1 minute read
New EU sanctions on Russia could be agreed Thursday or Friday, Borrell says
BRUSSELS, April 7 (Reuters) - A fifth round of European Union sanctions on Russia, including a ban on coal imports, could be agreed by the bloc on Thursday or on Friday, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said.
"Maybe this afternoon, or tomorrow at the latest," he told reporters as he arrived at a NATO meeting.
Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Jason Neely
