New frontline in Ukraine is close to Luhansk separatist 'border' - TASS cites commander

Summary This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The frontline in eastern Ukraine is approaching the borders of territory claimed by the separatist Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), a senior Russian-backed LPR military commander told the TASS news agency on Wednesday.

Russian forces have seized control of the entire LPR - one of two regions that make up Ukraine's eastern Donbas region - since first entering Ukraine on Feb. 24 with a stated aim of wresting the entire Donbas from Kyiv's control.

But a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive over the last week has driven Russian forces back and is bringing the new frontline closer to the LPR's self-proclaimed borders, commander Andrey Marochko said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

