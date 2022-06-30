New whale spotted in Seine river, one month after orca dies

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - A cetacean that could be a 10-metre-long (33-foot-long) Minke whale was spotted in France's Seine river close to the English Channel, local authorities said on Thursday, only a month after a terminally ill killer whale died in the same river.

"This is unprecedented", Delphine Eloi, the head of the GECC mammal research institute, told Reuters after her team confirmed reports shared on social media that the animal could be circulating in the freshwater area of the Normandy Bridge close to Le Havre.

Eloi added that although rorqual whales were not unusual in the English Channel, it was the first time a mammal of that species had been spotted swimming in the Seine river.

The whale was first spotted by sailors on Thursday, the office of the Seine-Maritime prefect said in a statement shared on Twitter, adding that an emergency meeting with researchers and state officials had been held immediately afterwards to discuss footage of the mammal.

The team confirmed the animal was likely an adult common Minke whale, a rorqual sub-species, around 10 metres long, the prefecture said, adding that the animal seemed to be in a good physical condition.

Last month, an ailing 4-metre (13-foot) orca, identified as a male, was spotted dozens of miles (km) upstream in the Seine, something that had never been observed before.

The animal died after an attempt to guide it back to the Channel failed. read more

"We need to absolutely make sure this won't happen again", GECC researcher Eloi said on Thursday, adding that her institute and authorities were now monitoring the mammal, which was still relatively close to the sea.

