Next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine: Zelenskiy tells UK's Johnson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks about current situation in Kyiv, in Ukraine, February 26, 2022, in this still image taken from a handout video. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Sunday that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement.

