1 minute read
Next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine: Zelenskiy tells UK's Johnson
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Sunday that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.