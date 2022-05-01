Next round of EU sanctions on Russia must include oil embargo, Ukraine's foreign minister tells Borrell

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gives a statement, during a news conference with Bulgarian counterpart Teodora Genchovska (not pictured), in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

May 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said he told the European Union's top diplomat on Sunday that the bloc's next round of sanctions must include an oil embargo on Russia.

"I also emphasized there can be no alternative to granting Ukraine EU candidate status. We paid separate attention to further safe evacuation from besieged Mariupol," Kuleba wrote on Twitter after his call with Josep Borrell.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Andrew Heavens

