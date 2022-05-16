1 minute read
Nine civilians killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine's Donetsk region - governor
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 16 (Reuters) - Nine civilians were killed by Russian attacks on Monday in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, the region's governor said.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said nine residents were killed and six injured.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting in Kyiv by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Ronald Popeski and Lidia Kelly
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.