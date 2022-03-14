Nine killed in air strike on TV tower in northern Ukraine, says governor

LVIV, Ukraine, March 14 (Reuters) - At least nine people were killed and nine more wounded in an air strike on a television tower in Ukraine's northern Rivne region on Monday, Governor Vitaliy Koval said.

"There are still people under the rubble," he said in an online post.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson

