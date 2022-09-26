1 minute read
Nine killed in school shooting in Russia's Izhevsk - Investigative Committee
Sept 26 (Reuters) - A gunman killed nine people at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday before committing suicide, Russia's investigative committee said in a statement.
The victims included five school children, two teachers and two security guards, it said.
Reporting by Reuters
