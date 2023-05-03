Nine killed in Serbia school shootings, Tanjug news agency reports















BELGRADE, May 3 (Reuters) - Eight pupils and a security guard were killed when a boy opened fired in a Belgrade elementary school on Wednesday morning, news agency Tanjug reported, quoting a source in the interior ministry.

Earlier, media had reported that a security guard was killed and five children had been injured.

One teacher was also injured and is receiving emergency treatment, Tanjug reported.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac Editing by Gareth Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.