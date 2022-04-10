Nine trains ready for evacuations on Sunday from Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor

April 10 (Reuters) - Residents in the besieged region of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine will have nine trains to use on Sunday for evacuation, Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard

