No deal on new EU sanctions against Russia expected at leaders' summit - Germany

The EU, Ukraine and Germany's flags wave outside the Reichstag building, on the day Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, via videolink, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - The German government hopes talks on a fresh round of EU sanctions against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine will be completed soon but it will not be a topic at the forthcoming leaders' summit, a German official said on Wednesday.

A decision on EU candidate status for Ukraine will not be made either, said the official.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Editing by Miranda Murray

