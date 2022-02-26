1 minute read
No deaths from strike on residential building in Kyiv - Ukrainian government adviser
KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A missile that struck a residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv earlier on Saturday killed no one, an adviser to the interior minister said.
Anton Herashchenko also said Russia was lying about not shelling civilian infrastructure. According to the adviser, at least 40 such sites had been hit and Russian troops were shelling civilian sites.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Mark Potter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.