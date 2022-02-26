No deaths from strike on residential building in Kyiv - Ukrainian government adviser

A view shows an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A missile that struck a residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv earlier on Saturday killed no one, an adviser to the interior minister said.

Anton Herashchenko also said Russia was lying about not shelling civilian infrastructure. According to the adviser, at least 40 such sites had been hit and Russian troops were shelling civilian sites.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.