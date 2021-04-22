Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeNo decisions taken yet on possible EU legal action vs Astrazeneca

Reuters
1 minute read

The European Union has not yet decided if it would take legal action against AstraZeneca for failing to deliver contracted vaccines against the COVID-19 coronavirus, a European Commission spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman told a regular news briefing the Commision was evaluating all the options and final decisions would be taken in agreement with all countries in the 27-nation bloc.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · April 21, 2021 · 4:53 PM UTCPutin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’

President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday not to cross Russia's "red lines", saying Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to any provocations and those responsible would regret it.

EuropeRussia arrests over 1,700 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny
EuropeEven in his home town, Germans uninspired by ‘try hard’ Laschet
EuropeEurope clinches deal on wide-ranging climate law to speed emissions cuts
EuropeCOVID-free Greek 'secluded paradise' waits for tourists to return