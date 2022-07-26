'No indication' Ukraine warship was at location of Russia strike in Odesa port, Britain says

July 26 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday there was "no indication" that a Ukrainian warship and a stock of anti-ship missiles were at the dock-side in Odesa port on Sunday, after Russia earlier said it had destroyed those targets with high-precision missiles.

"Russia will continue to prioritise efforts to degrade and destroy Ukraine's anti-ship capability. However, Russia's targeting processes are highly likely routinely undermined by dated intelligence, poor planning, and a top-down approach to operations," the British Ministry of Defence said in a regular intelligence update.

Ukrainian military has said two Kalibr missiles fired from Russian warships hit the area of a pumping station at the Odesa port and two others were shot down by air defence forces. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.