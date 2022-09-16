No Italian parties mentioned in U.S. Russia report, Draghi says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi addresses the Senate ahead of a confidence vote for the government after he tendered his resignation last week in the wake of a mutiny by a coalition partner, in Rome, Italy July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/

ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - No Italian political parties were named in a report drawn up by U.S. intelligence that highlighted Russian efforts to influence politics in more than two dozen countries, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

Draghi spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week about the report, which sent a jolt through Italy ahead of national elections on Sept. 25. read more

"The secretary of state confirmed that Italian political forces were not on the list of recipients of Russian financing," Draghi told a news conference.

"U.S. intelligence confirmed that it has no evidence of covert Russian funding to candidates and politicians competing in the current election," he added.

