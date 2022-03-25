1 minute read
No one will surrender Mariupol port to Russia, Ukrainian security official says
LVIV, Ukraine, March 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces still control the besieged port city of Mariupol and no one will surrender it, Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov said on Friday.
"Mariupol is holding on, and no one is going to surrender Mariupol," Danilov said in televised comments.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.