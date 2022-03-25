No one will surrender Mariupol port to Russia, Ukrainian security official says

Local residents walks by the port at the industrial city of Mariupol, located about 20 kilometers from the rebel-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine, February 20, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

LVIV, Ukraine, March 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces still control the besieged port city of Mariupol and no one will surrender it, Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov said on Friday.

"Mariupol is holding on, and no one is going to surrender Mariupol," Danilov said in televised comments.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson

