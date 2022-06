No pact or coalition "whatsoever" with Macron, conservative leader says

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - The French conservative group Les Republicains on Monday ruled out forming a coalition or agreeing a cooperation pact with President Emmanuel Macron's centrist camp following inconclusive legislative elections at the weekend.

"This position is almost unanimous", its leader Christian Jacob told journalists.

