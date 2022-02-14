1 minute read
No Russia at this year's Munich Security Conference - event chair
BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Russian government has decided to not send a representative to this year's Munich Security Conference, said Wolfgang Ischinger, who chairs the event that will start Feb 18.
The conference, known as "Davos for defence", brings together the world's defence and security elite in Germany. It comes at a sensitive time, with the United States warning of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Thomas Escritt
